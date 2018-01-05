Obituary: Nila June Olmstead

Mrs. Nila June Olmstead of Rockford, Michigan, age 78, passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, December 21, 2017, and rests now, in the arms of her Lord and Savior.

She was born to Stephen and Hildred (Evilsizer) Essich on a Friday, May 13, 1939, in Mascoutah, Illinois.

Nila was a SUPER GRANDMA! She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren without measure. She was always active with them and infinitely proud of them. She would also volunteer to hold and rock infants in the church nursery. Nila was a woman of great faith, and loved praising her Lord through music at church. She was also passionate about animals, and had a great love for her German Shepherds.

Nila is survived by her beloved husband of sixty years, Charles Harold Olmstead; loving children, Jeff (Julie) Olmstead, Karen (Bill Shane) Olmstead, David Olmstead, and Kristy (Doug) Crysler; adored grandchildren, Dan, Scott, Sara, Molly, Sam, Ben, Anna, Chloe, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Quinten, Gavin, Allison, Zoey, Aurora; her late son Stephen’s fiancé, Tracy Santure; brother Ronald (Joyce) Essich; sister Nancy (David) Howland, sister-in-law Marian Ward; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and other beloved friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Harold Olmstead; and brother Quinten “Jack” Ward.

The memorial service for Nila was celebrated by Pastor Dennis Moles at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Bella Vista Church, 5100 Belding Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341. Relatives and friends had a time of visitation one hour prior to

the service.

Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2944 Fuller Avenue, Suite 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.