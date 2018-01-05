Ram Wrestlers stay undefeated in O-K Red

By Jim Jakiemiec

On Wednesday night, the Varsity wrestling team traveled to league rival East Kentwood to take on the Falcons. In an exciting atmosphere, the Rams battled a tough opponent under the mat lamp to come away with another impressive victory. The first match of the night set the tone for a back and forth dual. Ram sophomore Reid Nicholson squared off against Kionte Blakely, a talented athlete. Coach Brian Richardson noted, “We knew that Kionte was really tough. Reid’s job for us was to minimize the damage. He wrestled with great heart, working to avoid getting pinned.” In fact, Nicholson was only three points down at the beginning of the third period. Blakey did come through with a victory, but that match got the dual off to an exciting start. Cole Gleason and Tyler Waterstrat each came through with wins in the next two matches, and Taylor Green earned a first period pin at 215 pounds.

After the 285 pound match, the Rams were down 13-14. Brock Fisher earned a 19-3 technical fall at 103, which was followed up with a 6-1 win by Ashton Holland at 112.

Going into the 125 pound match, Rockford led 21-20. Freshman Trenton Wachter notched a second period pin to earn six for the Rams. The middle weights then put the contest out of reach for the Falcons as Evan Kaser, Connor White, Noah Anderson, and Jack Richardson battled for big wins to close the dual. The Rams won the contest 45-20 in a fast, furious finish.

“I am pleased with our performance tonight. I know that I have many options in my lineup to utilize for the team’s benefit. That was clear tonight,” Coach Richardson commented. Rockford will enjoy only a little down time over Christmas break as the team will be back in action at the Portage Central tournament on Friday, December 29th.