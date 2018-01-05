Ramona’s Table introduces home delivery service

Rockford spoke, Ramona’s Table listened. Fresh, handcrafted deliciousness is now available with easy online ordering and home delivery service. “Bringing our table to your table,” stated General Manager David Steinmetz. In the continued spirit of exceeding customer expectations, Executive Chef John Droghetti has developed a Winter Entree Selection created fresh daily. Ever embracing the needs of the community, Ramona’s Table donates $1.00 to Kids Food Basket for every purchase of a Kids Meal to help feed thousands of hungry children in Kent County.

Well-known Rockford’s go to place to ‘get your sugar-on,’ Ramona’s Table made from scratch desserts are second to none, including gluten-free options. “Our classic carrot cake, now delivered right to your door – Who’s going to say no to that?” laughed Assistant GM Diane Druckenmiller.

Ramona’s Table is a full-service caterer, whose mantra is “blue jean to black tie,” with on-site private event space available.

“Ramona’s Table is ever-evolving for all the seasons, and complete guest satisfaction is the reason,” confirmed Steinmetz with a gracious smile. That said, 87 days until the patio opens, but with the thermostat currently reading below zero, whose counting?