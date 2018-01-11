ChoiceOne Bank supports Alpine Elementary School holiday art project

ChoiceOne Bank stepped in to help Alpine Elementary School children with a special Holiday Art Project.

“As the local community bank, we believe healthy schools and families, build strong neighborhoods and communities,” said ChoiceOne Bank President & CEO Kelly Potes. “Carmen Villahermosa de Cox, our mortgage lender in the area, recognized the need to help Alpine Elementary School gather art supplies for this great project.”

The goal of the Holiday Project was to give the Alpine Elementary School kids the opportunity to make a nice gift for their parents for Christmas. The project was spearheaded by Alpine Elementary School Art Teacher, Hadley O’Brien. “The kids will be doing two projects as gifts for their parents this year,” O’Brien explained. “One will be a canvas project, the other will be a clay project. The kids LOVE working with clay.”

ChoiceOne Bank donated $1,000 to help Art Teacher Hadley O’Brien get the art supplies needed for this holiday project. There are approximately 400 to 450 students who participated in the Holiday Art Project.

