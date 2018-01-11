Michigan Shelf West celebrates tenth anniversary with owner Jeff English

Michigan Shelf West (MSW), a custom closet installation company, was started in 1994 by Tom Wybranowski. It began in an outdoor storage unit, moved to a small office in Kentwood, and landed in downtown Rockford in 2000.

After the move to Rockford, Tom needed some additional help in the shop. Enter 14 year old Jeff English, a Rockford Middle School student, who applied and was hired on the spot. He started cutting and organizing closet shelving, and then eventually began installing and designing closets.

Over the years, Tom became a true mentor to Jeff, in both business and life. As Tom was nearing retirement, he approached Jeff about taking over MSW. Jeff who had now been employed for eight years was both eager and ready. He proudly purchased the business in January 2008.

Jeff and his family currently reside in Rockford where he continues to pour his heart into Michigan Shelf West every day. He loves collaborating with all of his clients, from builders to homeowners, and travels between Western and Northern Michigan to meet their needs.

Please join us in congratulating Jeff English on 10 wonderful years as owner of Michigan Shelf West! We wish you many years of continued success.