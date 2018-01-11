Promotion of Rockford Graduate Joshua Laitila

Robert and Lucy Laitila, the parents of Joshua Laitila, a 2005 graduate of Rockford High School, are proud to announce his promotion to rank of Chief Petty Officer (NCO/E-7) on September 15, 2017.

Joshua joined the United States Navy after graduation. After leaving boot camp in August 2006, he graduated from Naval Dive and Salvage Training Center in April 2007 as a Navy Deep Sea Diver.

Joshua has been stationed at Pearl Harbor Navel Shipyard, Mobile Dive and Salvage unit in Hawaii, The Navy Experimental Dive Unit in Panama City Beach, Florida. And is currently stationed at Naval Special Warfare Group 3 with his wife Debbie and daughter Hanalie in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. We are extremely proud of him for reaching this milestone in his career.