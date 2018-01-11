The Rockford Department of Public Safety presents 13th annual “Rockford Youth Night”

The Rockford Department of Public Safety will host the 13th annual “Rockford Youth Night” at MVP Sports Club on Friday, February 2nd. Children will enjoy an opportunity to swim or play basketball, football, volleyball and dodge ball with their local police officers and fire fighters. The event will also include a pizza party and a fire equipment station where children will have an opportunity to try on turnout gear and handle

firefighting tools.

Youth Night has been a popular event for officers and kids for the past twelve years, offering a great opportunity for officers to have positive interactions with local kids. Dodge ball is generally the most popular part of the event, but kids and officers generally move around the gym and try different activities. MVP Sports Club provides a safe and fun environment for the participants to enjoy

the evening.

The cost of the event is $6 per participant. Those that pre-register before January 27th will receive a free t-shirt at the door. Please contact the Rockford Department of Public Safety with any questions or for additional information at (616)866-9557.