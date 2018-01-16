Ram Wrestlers Suffer First Loss

By JIM JAKIEMIEC

The Rockford Varsity wrestling team traveled to Hudsonville on Thursday, January 4th for an O-K Red matchup with the Eagles. “We knew this would be a big test of where we are as a team,” stated coach Brian Richardson. “To win the conference title, we have to go through both Hudsonville and Grandville.” The Rams finished with a 28-34 loss in the dual.

“This gave us a good taste of where we need to be in order to become champs in this conference. We are not there yet,” Richardson reflected. The matchup proved to be a back and forth tilt from the start. The Rams led 9-0 after wins from Jack Richardson and Cole Gleason. Hudsonville stormed back with four wins of their own to take an 18-9 lead. Rockford’s lower weights then helped with pins from Brocke Fisher and Ashton Halland at 103 and 112, respectively, giving the Rams the lead once again, 21-18. The Eagles regained the lead with the next two wins before Evan Kaser came up with a 9-1 major decision and Connor White won a 7-2 match.

Ultimately, the Eagles outwrestled the Rams and earned a hard-fought victory. “Our upperclassmen just didn’t step up to the challenge and do what they needed to do in a big dual. We need to go back to the drawing board with a purpose to reset ourselves for success. This is our first loss of the season, so it is a little more painful. Couple that with it being to an O-K Red rival, and it really hurts. I take this loss on my shoulders. It comes down to preparation, and I didn’t do what I needed to do to set the team up for success,” admitted Coach Richardson.