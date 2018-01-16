Rockford Wrestling On a Roll

By JIM JAKIEMIEC

The Rockford Varsity wrestling team maintained its perfect record last Friday as it won the Portage Central Invitational. The Rams went 4-0 on the day to win the tournament. In the first round of action, Rockford beat Portage Northern 52-19. Coach Richardson noted, “We are very happy to have all of our starters back from injury. This was also an opportunity to get some of our underclassmen varsity experience.” In that first dual, Brendan Wymer notched a big pin for the Rams and Bennett Fischer gutted out a triple overtime win. Freshman Moses Bosscher earned the first varsity win of his career as well.

The second round of action pitted the Rams against Otsego. Rockford was victorious 56-24. The team rolled as Trenton Wachter, Jack Tadych, Eric Schulte, Isaac Fetterman, and Taylor Green all recorded first period pins. “Our future is in good hands,” quipped Richardson after he saw the toughness of his younger athletes. In the third dual on the day, Rockford faced local rival Forest Hills Central. This matchup was a preview of the district paring coming in February. The Rams started out with a 16-0 deficit. “I was quite impressed with our team in this dual. They never got rattled, despite the auspicious start. In fact, they scored 51 straight points to put the Rangers out of reach of the win,” the veteran coach Richardson said. Trenton Wachter, Moses Bosscher, Conner White, Noah Anderson, Cole Gleason and Jack Richardson all earned pins over their Forest Hills Central opponents. The final score was 51-27.

The last pairing of the day saw the Rams face Portage Central. The team came out strong, led by Levi Utter, who won by a pin at 103 pounds. This got the Rams going as eight other wrestlers scored first period pins. The final score in that dual was 62-18, securing the championship for Rockford. On the day, Trenton Wachter, Noah Anderson, Jack Richardson, and Cole Gleason went undefeated. The upcoming schedule shows that the team will be at Hudsonville on Thursday for an afternoon O-K Red matchup, and the A and B teams will host the Michael Young Memorial Tournament on Saturday, January 6th at East Rockford Middle School.