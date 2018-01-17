City engineers looking for backup aquifer

Water is negative for impurities, but at near capacity

By BETH ALTENA

Rockford’s new city manager, Thad Beard, spoke about the future of the city at the Thursday, January 4 Historical Society meeting, basically a month after he gave what he called the same speech to the business community at a Chamber luncheon. With questions from the audience and other information, he provided plenty of information for a new write up.

The city is looking for a backup water source as a safety precaution and because the water system is nearly at capacity. Currently, the city water comes from three wells just outside the city boundaries, but all three wells are close together, about 70 feet from each other, and all are drawing from the same aquifer.

“We are working with engineers to determine another water source because the Department of Environmental Quality wants redundancy,” Beard said. Currently the city water is negative for any of the chemicals that have been found in groundwater in the area. Beard said if there were future issues, it would affect all three wells.

The city has been working toward this cause in cooperation with the DEQ and Plainfield Township. In addition, the city and Plainfield have been working on a system to allow each to share water with each other is either has any emergency that would affect their water sources or systems. Beard said the city is also working with other nearby municipalities with the same goal in mind. “Other townships have also been very receptive.”

Beard began his talk by asking when he is going to get his “honeymoon” here in Rockford. “As soon as I got here things started to happen,” he joked. He said the city staff tell him before he arrived there was no water crisis, the Corner Bar didn’t burn and Main Street wasn’t closed down.

He told the crowd in the Community Cabin that they know more about Rockford than he does and that he spent the previous 17 years as manager in Otsego. He was born and raised in Kalamazoo and went to the Great Lakes Christian College. His first job post college was an associate pastor. He then went back to school and earned a Masters degree in communication.

He said he was very happy in Otsego and wasn’t looking to move when he was made aware of the job here. When he learned more about Rockford he believed this was a very good opportunity. Now that he and his family are settled here, he is relieved not to have to commute to work.

“I could not get to City Hall at 8 a.m. he said. He could get here twenty minutes to eight or twenty minutes after, but because of traffic patterns in Grand Rapids, the 8 a.m. goal was not doable. “Someone could do a study,” he said.

He feels fortunate to have gotten here during the holidays and was surprised at the lighting ceremony. Listening to the Rockford High School Choir, hearing the moving speech by our mayor and seeing the amazing lights go on while standing with thousands of others was a very moving experience, breathtaking.

“It was different to stand there among thousands of people and not know anyone,” he said. “When you’ve been one place for so long, you take it for granted.

The next day the Santa Parade was another surprise, with such a turnout. “I’m sure fifty degrees had something to do with it.” He said he stood in front of Aunt Candy’s to watch the parade, which was a mistake because after the parade he was right in the way of kids making a B-line to the pavilion to see Santa.

Some facts about Rockford: Department of Public Service put up 600 strands of light just in Peppler Park for the lighting ceremony. Five thousand dollars in upgrades electrically were put in to accommodate those lights. The city replaced 18 trees that were in bad shape and put in new, healthy trees. Seventy new pots, with planters have been added to downtown recently. The banners that are up right now are also new. “You always try to improve on what you have,” Beard stated.

Toward that goal, there will be $3.8 in improvements to downtown Rockford next year, and $200,000 in street improvements. At the intersection of Donald and Pearl streets is a critically important feed of storm water the runs into Rum Creek. “We want that to become an asset to the creek, not a deficit.”

He said they will use a process called inline detention to control the flow of storm water into the creek. “If it goes in too fast that’s not good for erosion if it is to warm that’s not good for the creek.”

A big project that will mean a big mess is work necessary at Summit and Bridge streets and Prospect. At Spring Street and Prospect the underground infrastructure is in the middle of the intersection and will require closure. The water and sewer pipes there (and around the country) are 80 to 100 years old and need to be replaced.

“Today City Hall is in chaos,” Beard reported. He said hiring a communication person has caused a rearrangement of staff and Clerk Chris Bedford, who has worked in the same cubicle for 28 years, is moving closer to Beard’s office.

Beard said the new person will perform in the type of role that hometown newspapers used to perform where you can pick one up and read all about what is going on. He said news today seems to be driven by negative news and seeking clicks. “It hurts us as a city.”

He said the new employee is a Rockford graduate who just finished school at Central Michigan University. She is hired permanent part time and will handle email databases, facebook and other social media. He said it will help get the good news out about Rockford.

“How many people know the Public Safety Department was recently accredited, the first one in the State of Michigan” (featured on the front page of the Squire Nov. 2, 2017). “We hope to get help with that, help with the water issues. PFAS hasn’t impacted us in the city, but it has impacted us negatively. We are spending a lot of time answering questions. We hope to push information to the people.”

Beard said the city continues to work with Wolverine on the tannery site. “I’ve been here three months. You wouldn’t believe how many people want to buy that property.” He said the Krause Library, which has outgrown itself, is interested in that site. “We are so happy with Wolverine’s communication with us. We have contact with them at least once a week.”

Another necessary improvement coming up is in Garden Club Park where sheet pilings along the river are failing and falling into the river. He said staff was on site this morning trying to come up with ideas on how to address this problem. They could put in new sheet pilings twice as deep. “We don’t want to do that because it would be extremely expensive and would requiring removing vegetation along the bank. They hope to put in a dead-wall eight to twenty feet deep and anchor it to the current wall. Either way will be expensive, from $20,000 to $40,000, “however we do it, but we have to do it.”

The Corner Bar fire was devastating, but it was telling to see how the community dealt with it. Both Andy Tidey and Jeff Wolfe have been very involved with the city working through the damage. He said Jeff invited city staff to a hot dog party at the Cabin before the holidays to thank them for all the effort throughout the year.

The demolition for the Corner Bar is now done. “They are done going down and are now getting ready to go up again. They will begin construction pretty quickly.” He said there are renderings on the Corner’s facebook page that show what it will look like when complete. On the Northwest side they plan to have a roof but no windows for open air seating and a garage style door on the Main Street side for more open air style seating.

The restaurant will occupy a bigger footprint than originally, as space for the trash dumpster is being incorporated into the structure.

Beard said the water tower at Glen Eagle needs upgrading and the water system for the city is currently at 80 capacity, so they will wait until spring when use is lower to take it off line.

There is a potential buyer for the old Road Commission garage on Northland Drive. The buyer would like to turn it into a banquet hall and will present his plan before the planning commission soon.

Beard ended his talk with an update about the state of the Tamarack Run development before opening up for questions.

Question: Will the planned 2020 move of the Michigan State Police from Rockford to offices off Alpine Avenue hurt Rockford?

Beard said no, although we don’t want to lose that as an asset. “They come into City Hall a lot to use our computers and equipment.” He said he has been told troopers will spend as much time as before around Rockford. “It will help them economically. They are increasing numbers and they are just out of room In 2008 they were decreasing numbers, like lots of municipalities did, including Rockford.”

He was asked about the library possibly moving. Beard said they have simply outgrown their space, but do plan on maintaining their original library structure if they move. They need to find a bigger footprint, but there aren’t any lots downtown as large as the one they have.

Regarding the library, could the state police post building offer them more room Beard said he hadn’t thought of that. There is a large, two acre lot next to the old Road Commission garage across the street from

Herman’s Boy, but Rum Creek cuts right through the middle of it, making it almost un-buildable.

One of the audience members pointed out that, although the troopers will be relocating away from Rockford doesn’t mean the State Police will shut that building down. A Lakeview Post has had troopers move out, but they still use the site for parking.

With no other questions, Beard left for a meeting with the major, Steve Jazwiec, leaving Historical Society President Terry Konkle to wrap up the meeting. He said Beard has been great since joining the team at Rockford in September. He pointed out that in the long year and a half interim, Clerk Chris Bedford and Police Chief Dave Jones did all the work of the absent manager. “Those two people dealt with a lot of problems so Thad wouldn’t have to. He is a very good guy, very intelligent. I think the city made a good choice.”

Members from the audience also voiced appreciation for Beard’s talk. One of the members said Beard should return at least once a month to catch the group up on what’s going on in the city. The group meets monthly.