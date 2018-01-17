Rams Gymnastics Team flips to first place

The RHS gymnastics team is back at it! After 3 State Championship wins in a row, graduating a total of 11 seniors over the past two years, as well as coming under the leadership of a new coach, Michelle Ankney, in October, the girls are ready to start their season.

This year’s team has no seniors but is lead by three juniors: Reagan Ammon, Taylor Cullen, and Chantel Lokers. Sophomores Elise Kinlaw, Ashley Faulkner, Morgan Case, Averi Nixon and Nicole Curtis are all looking strong for the team. Rounding out the team roster are the freshman: Avery Labbe, Shelby Taylor, Nathalie Burns, and Caleigh Kusmierski.

RHS Varsity Gymnastics team hosted their first meet Saturday. Fourteen teams attended the meet including local West Michigan teams as well as teams from the east side of the state. The Rams were eager to get their competitive season underway.

Reagan Ammon scored big, placing first in bars, vault and the all-around. Ammon also received 4th on the balance beam and 5th on floor. Chantel Lokers took first place on the beam, 4th on bars, tied for 6th on floor and received third all-around. Sophomore Morgan Case had a nice vault and a strong floor routine placing second on both of the two events. Sophomore Ashley Faulkner took first place on floor and placed 5th on bars, beam and the all-around. Sophomore Nicole Curtis tied for sixth place on the beam, a great feat after sitting out last year with injuries.

To sum the whole competition up, Rockford took first place for every event title in Division II. There were no competitors from Rockford in Division I. Not only did the Rams claim every first place title in every event for Division II, they also received first place as a team. For a young team with no seniors, starting off the season with a first place title is a big achievement. The Rams hope to continue strong as they enter into a dual meet verses Kenowa Hills on the 10th of January.