Rockford students shine on SAT exam

Thirty-three seniors at Rockford High School scored 1390 or higher on the SAT college entrance exam, placing them in the top 10% of all national test takers on the SAT.

Pictured in the photo are: Claire Crowley, Abigail Dood, Kiana Dufendach, Caleigh Dunn, Racquel Dunneback, Alyssa Frey, Alyssa Frizzo, Meriah Gannon, Ethan Garvey, David Goushaw, Connor Hoyle, Asa Huffaker, Donovan Jewell, Trent Johnson, Allison Johnson, Cole Johnson, Amelia Logan, Sean Martella, Morgan McBain, Gavin McIntrye, Jacob Newberger, Audrey Peerenboom, Sarah Polkowski, Peyton Rayburn, Jonathon Rehwoldt, Maxwell Scroggs, Rose Sears, Samantha Wilson, Tyler Woods.

Absent from the photo were: Samuel Burgess, Jackson Danner, Katelyn Lawton and Catherine Witte.