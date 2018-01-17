Rockford Wrestling wins the Michael Young Memorial Invitational

By JIM JAKIEMIEC

Saturday proved to be a great day to be a Ram for the Rockford wrestling team. At East Rockford Middle School, the varsity wrestling won its own tournament held to honor former city manager and wrestling coach, Michael Young. The Varsity “A” team went 5-0, cruising to the title, and the Varsity “B” team finished with an impressive 2-3 record against good competition, beating Otsego and Jackson Lumen Christi. Coach Brian Richardson was pleased with the way his team performed. “The kids responded exceptionally well coming off of a difficult loss on Thursday. I am proud of them for being ‘who we want to be.’”

The “A” team opened the day with a 64-12 win over Portage Central, following that up with a 68-6 crushing of Jackson Lumen Christi. In the third dual of the day, the Rams beat Mona Shores 52-23. The last pool match for Rockford was a 62-11 victory over Greenville. Those four wins set the championship match against Traverse City West, who went 4-0 in its own pool. Rockford came away with a 48-24 win in the title match to earn the championship trophy.

Five wrestlers finished 5-0 on the day, including Brocke Fisher at 103, Evan Kaser at 130, Noah Anderson at 145, Jack Richardson at 152/160, and Cole Gleason also at 152/160. Mason Jakiemiec and Jack Tadych combined to go undefeated at 130. Nine grapplers ended the day with a 4-1 record. They were Trenton Wachter, Connor White, Tyler Waterstrat, Brendan Wymer, Josh Hill, Blake Gordon, Reed Nicholson, Jacob Slabough, and Ian Berkenpas.

One impressive highlight to a fantastic day was junior Jack Richardson earning his 100th Varsity career win. He joins an elite group of Rockford greats in this accomplishment. His coach and dad quipped, “I am proud of him as his coach and even more as a father. This proves that his hard work has payed off!” The coach also noted the significance of the tournament in another way. “Many of our kids have a connection to former city manager and Rockford wrestling coach Michael Young. They wanted to honor him with their efforts today. I’m sure we got a little smile from heaven from him.”