On Saturday, January 6th, ten area schools competed in the NorthPointe Christian Cheer Invitational. Both of NorthPointe’s cheer teams took first place in their division (Middle School¬†and Varsity).¬†¬†Congratulations to Northpointe Christian, Coach Sue Smith, and Rockford residents Malia Baugh, Jillian Diepenhorst, Abbigail Poquette, and Maria Willekes.