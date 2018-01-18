Rockford Rams Gymnastics Team continues to win

RHS gymnasts enjoyed victories this week! Hosting Kenowa Hills Wednesday in a dual meet, the Rams competed strong, upping their overall score by a full point from the Flip Flop meet the week prior! Topping the stories of the night were sophomore Morgan Case with a 9.5 on her pike tuck vault. Taylor Cullen received her highest score on floor with an 8.975, and both Nicole Curtis and Caleigh Kusmierski competed bars for the first time in their high school careers.

Saturday the team travelled to Lowell to compete in the Red Arrow Invitational. Morgan Case wowed the crowd with her personal best on beam and floor. Morgan also took first place in the all-around! Reagan Ammon finished strong with 2nd place all-around, having her personal best score on vault. Chantel Lokers took 3rd place all-around, also having her personal best on vault. Ashley Faulkner took 4th all-around, along with having a beautiful floor routine.

Taylor Cullen had her personal best on beam and all-around, placing on both events. Elise Kinlaw, Shelby Taylor, and Natalie Burns all turned in good vault scores. Avery Nixon did a fine job on floor competing her first time for RHS and placing 10th! Averi Labbe was sidelined with an injury. The team took first place at the meet scoring 143.85.