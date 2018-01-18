Rockford Junior Jared Felker travels with USA Fencing Team internationally

Jared Felker, a 16 year old junior at Rockford Public Schools, has been chosen to be part of the USA Cadet Fencing team. He will travel with the team to Krakow, Poland later this month to compete in a European Cadet Fencing Event. Poland will be his third international event this season. He traveled to Klagenfurt, Austria in October and to Espoo, Finland where he finished in the top 16 at this world event.

Jared fences at the Grand Rapids Advanced Fencing Academy under the direction of Arkadiy Sarkisov. He has been fencing for 4 years. Jared is currently ranked 16th in the United States in Cadet Men’s Epee.

Jared became interested in fencing after taking a community education class at the Grand Rapids Advanced Fencing Academy. After training for almost a year, Jared began competing in regional tournaments. Michigan is in region II and Jared has traveled to regional tournaments in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri over the last several years. Jared has been competing at the National level for 3 years. National events (North American Cups (NAC)) and Junior Olympics are held all over the United States.

The fencing season begins in September as athletes gear up for smaller regional tournaments and to prepare for the first North American Cup (NAC) held in October. There are NACs October through April with the exception of February which is when Junior Olympics is held. This year North American Cups were held in Anaheim, CA, Kansas City, MO, Portland, OR, Virginia Beach, VA, Baltimore, MD and Richmond, VA. Junior Olympics will be held in Memphis, TN this year. The season culminates in July with the USA Fencing Championships & July Challenge, which will be held in St. Louis, MO.

Jared is currently ranked 16th in the United States for Cadet (16 years and under) Epee fencers. The top 20 fencers in the United States have the honor of travelling as a team to compete in three international tournaments. This season, Jared was chosen for all three international tournaments. He has competed in Austria, Finland then in a couple weeks, Poland.

Jared is an Epee’ fencer. There are three types of fencers – Epee’, foil and saber fencers. Each is unique in its rules, weapons and equipment.

Jared plans to attend a NCAA college that has a competitive fencing team after graduation from high school. The dream is to reach the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris.