Church Message: The three hardest words to say

By Pastor Ron Aulbach,

BridgeWay Community Church

One of the most exhilarating moments in soccer is the penalty kick. At the professional level, the ball is struck with such power that it travels at upwards of 80 mph. The shooter has a great advantage with the scoring percentage just over 75%. Why? Well, the only way a goalie can stop a shot struck that hard, from short range, is to guess before the kicker strikes the ball. That’s why sometimes you will see some humorous goals where the goalie is leaping to the left while the ball travels to the right. The most skillful goalie has no idea where the ball is going to go. If he blocks it, he’s a hero and if he misses, a zero. And it all hinges on a guess.

Sometimes in life we want to appear as though we always make the right decision, that we always guess right. This starts at a young age. Studies have been done with children ages 5-9 by giving them simple stories and then asking what ‘facts’ they can recall. Questions like “what color was the house in the story?” Or, “was the main character a dog or a cat?” But the researchers would slip in questions that the kids couldn’t answer because the story never provided the details. A whopping 76% of the children would make up an answer by actually bluffing their way through the quiz. Can you imagine that? A 5 year old would lie on a test! You’ve probably done something similar. Someone asks if you watched the big game. You want to fit in, you want to be accepted, so you say, “Oh yeah, I saw the game!” Then you wonder why you did that. Why lie over something so trivial? Why not just give an honest answer?

The three hardest words to say in the English language are: “I don’t know.” But these are the words of authenticity. These are words that set you apart, I mean, who has all the answers all the time anyways? These three words are not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of realness. What we should strive to know is not the right answers, but to strive for having the right character. Peter would sum up his letter to the Christians who were being persecuted all throughout the Roman empire with this goal. “Finally, all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble” (1 Peter 3:8). As followers of Jesus, let’s strive to learn and live out these character traits of unity, sympathy, love, compassion and humility.