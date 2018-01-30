Rockford Area Historical Society News and Updates for 01/25/2018

By Terry Konkle – President
This week’s column will consist of ten quiz questions. Each question gives groups of people or dates with readers given three choices (A-B-C) as a possible answer to identify what all of them had in common. I encourage all to try this quiz and to contact me with your answers. Here goes:
1. Pat Frye, Susie Fair, Kathy Cornwell, Charlene Guzin
- A. Volunteer Museum directors
- B. Secretaries at Wolverine World Wide
- C. Owners of downtown Rockford businesses
2. 4/9, 1878, 12/16, 1883, 4/8, 1896, 2/3, 1922
- A. Dates when Rockford had major flood damage
- B. Dates when Rockford received railroad grants
- C. Dates of major Rockford fires
3. Charles Holden, Louis Ferrand, Gerald DeMaagd, Julius Peppler
- A. Rockford doctors
- B. Rockford lawyers
- C. Rockford school superintendents
4. Rex Humphrey, Adolph Krause, Wallace Obets, Crawford Young
- A. Rockford dentists
- B. Rockford police chiefs
- C. Members of first Rockford city council
5. James Morrison, Don Spykerman, Dave Powers
- A. Rockford grocery store owners
- B. Rockford bankers
- C. Rockford druggists
6. Jim DeRyke, Al Freund, Pat Cwayna, Doug Taatjes
- A. Rockford school principals
- B. Rockford varsity basketball coaches
- C. Rockford varsity football coaches
7. Bob Pierce, Dave Pederson, Ernie Blanchard
- A. Rockford city managers
- B. Funeral home directors
- C. Rockford gas station owners
8. Otto Spanenberg, Iden Eadie, Mel Eadie, Herb Crothers
- A. Members of Rockford’s Last Man’s Club
- B. Well known Rockford barbershop quartet
- C. Rockford postmasters
9. Frankie Lockerby Childs, Jim Ferry, Frank Davis
- A. Early Rockford merchants
- B. Rockford’s first high school graduates
- C. Rockford’s first hired teachers
10. Rockford library and state police post constructed
- A. 1943
- B. 1937
- C. 1925
Please contact me by phone at 616-866-0530 of by email at tnjkonkle@hotmail.com with your answers. Also your questions, comments, suggestions and corrections are welcome. Have a great, positive week!