Rockford Area Historical Society News and Updates for 01/25/2018

By Terry Konkle – President

This week’s column will consist of ten quiz questions. Each question gives groups of people or dates with readers given three choices (A-B-C) as a possible answer to identify what all of them had in common. I encourage all to try this quiz and to contact me with your answers. Here goes:

1. Pat Frye, Susie Fair, Kathy Cornwell, Charlene Guzin

A. Volunteer Museum directors

B. Secretaries at Wolverine World Wide

C. Owners of downtown Rockford businesses

2. 4/9, 1878, 12/16, 1883, 4/8, 1896, 2/3, 1922

A. Dates when Rockford had major flood damage

B. Dates when Rockford received railroad grants

C. Dates of major Rockford fires

3. Charles Holden, Louis Ferrand, Gerald DeMaagd, Julius Peppler

A. Rockford doctors

B. Rockford lawyers

C. Rockford school superintendents

4. Rex Humphrey, Adolph Krause, Wallace Obets, Crawford Young

A. Rockford dentists

B. Rockford police chiefs

C. Members of first Rockford city council

5. James Morrison, Don Spykerman, Dave Powers

A. Rockford grocery store owners

B. Rockford bankers

C. Rockford druggists

6. Jim DeRyke, Al Freund, Pat Cwayna, Doug Taatjes

A. Rockford school principals

B. Rockford varsity basketball coaches

C. Rockford varsity football coaches

7. Bob Pierce, Dave Pederson, Ernie Blanchard

A. Rockford city managers

B. Funeral home directors

C. Rockford gas station owners

8. Otto Spanenberg, Iden Eadie, Mel Eadie, Herb Crothers

A. Members of Rockford’s Last Man’s Club

B. Well known Rockford barbershop quartet

C. Rockford postmasters

9. Frankie Lockerby Childs, Jim Ferry, Frank Davis

A. Early Rockford merchants

B. Rockford’s first high school graduates

C. Rockford’s first hired teachers

10. Rockford library and state police post constructed

A. 1943

B. 1937

C. 1925

Please contact me by phone at 616-866-0530 of by email at tnjkonkle@hotmail.com with your answers. Also your questions, comments, suggestions and corrections are welcome. Have a great, positive week!