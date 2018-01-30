Schoot Beat: Rockford High School recognitions

Dear RPS Parents, Staff, Students and Community:

As we look forward to 2018 and all the opportunities before us, I have some good news to share with you! Recently, we were informed by officials regarding three exciting recognitions Rockford High School has earned:

2017 Washington Post’s Most Challenging High Schools

2017 Newsweek’s America’s Top High Schools

8th Annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll

Rockford High School is one of 424 school districts in the United States (and one of only 21 in Michigan) to earn a spot on the prestigious 8th Annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll. To earn this, districts must simultaneously achieve increases in access to AP (Advanced Placement) courses for a broader number of students and also maintain or improve the rate at which AP students earn scores of 3, 4, or 5 on AP exams, thus earning college credit for those classes.

All three of the above recognitions are indicative of the hard work and commitment to excellence demonstrated daily by RPS staff, students, and parents. While the awards are given to our high school, all of our staff that works with students from preschool through high school and our Board of Education have had a part in our students’ success and are to be congratulated for earning these recognitions.

Michael. S. Shibler, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools