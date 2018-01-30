Spectrum Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center earns best rating

Spectrum Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers – United Hospital, located at 615 South Bower Street, Greenville, is one of only thirteen nursing care facilities in West Michigan to be named as a top provider nationwide, earning a five-star rating from U.S. News & World Report in the category of “Best Nursing Homes”

for 2017-18.

U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 nursing care facilities nationwide. About 2,300 facilities, or 15 percent, were identified as “best nursing home” or “top-performing” provider. Facilities earning a five-star rating had to consistently meet U.S. News performance standards and have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 during 10 months of federal reports ending August 2017. U.S. News uses data provided by Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Rankings are designed to help people make informed health care decisions.

“Selecting the best skilled rehabilitation and nursing facility can be a life-changing decision,” Linda Schaltz, Chief Nursing Officer, says. “At Spectrum Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Greenville, we help people recover from surgery, serious injury, or illness, providing a continuum of care from rehabilitation to long-term care. Our team brings a multidisciplinary approach to helping patients reach their therapeutic goals and regain the ability to enjoy the activities that add meaning to their lives. We are honored to be recognized for the quality of care we provide.”

Spectrum Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Greenville includes a rehabilitation gym, a working kitchen to practice life skills, a dining area, a comfortable and inviting space where residents can enjoy music and visits with family and friends as well as participate in numerous activities to help in memory care and social interaction. Residents also enjoy occasional visits with animals trained in pet therapy. An outdoor deck features raised bed gardens and a wheelchair swing.

“The Center was designed with a focus on the needs and comfort of our residents, centered on the healing and well-being of mind, body, and spirit,” says Shelly Parker, Director and Nursing Home Administrator. “We understand what a difficult decision it can be to choose a facility for the long-term care of a family member. Our hope is that earning a five-star rating will help our residents and their families make that decision with a greater degree of confidence.”

To learn more about Spectrum Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Greenville, visit findadoctor.spectrumhealth.org/location/profile/9536.

