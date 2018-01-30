United Bank collects 550 blankets to help spread warmth throughout the community this winter

In an effort to ease the burden of staying warm during the cold winter months, United Bank collected blankets at all twelve of its branches and distributed them to our neighbors in need through its Blanket the Community project.

“We are so proud of the enthusiasm and how everyone came together to make this effort a success. In its first year, our Blanket the Community Project collected 550 blankets,” said United Bank President & CEO Mike Manica. “These blankets are making a difference for families in need, veterans, and the homeless in each one of our United Bank communities. These gifts were so much more than a warm blanket. It was a reminder to our neighbors that they are not alone during a difficult time, and that their community cares about them.”

United Bank thanks all participants for their enthusiasm, support and generosity in providing a solution to a need that is real, right here in our community.