Ice Rams split a pair of league games

By TIM BAUMGARDNER

Last week, the Rockford Rams Varsity Hockey Club—in desperate need of OK Tier 2 league wins—faced off against Byron Center and West Ottawa, two OK Tier 2 league opponents. The Ice Rams would come away with partial success.

On Friday, January 19, Rockford hosted Byron Center at Griff’s Ice House. The two teams battled for three periods, but Byron Center would come out on top with the 3-2 victory. Scoring for the Rams in the first period was Kevin Healy (assisted by Aidan Hoffman). The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first session. Ryan Earl (assisted by Healy) scored for Rockford in the second period. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of two. Byron Center scored the only goal in the final period. Rockford netminder Zac Sherman recorded the loss.

On Saturday, January 20, the Ice Rams traveled to Holland for a matinee contest against West Ottawa. This game was also a battle, but it was Rockford that would come out on top with the 5-4 win. Rockford got goals from five different scorers in this match-up: Brendan Bach (unassisted) and Hunter Dakin (assisted by Hoffman) scored in the first period. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of one. Heath Drye (assisted by Alex Jones) scored in the second period. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of two. In the third period, Jake O’Dette (unassisted) and Dan Sokol (unassisted) put the Rams up 5-3. West Ottawa scored a late goal to make it 5-4. Goaltender Sherman secured the win for the Rams.

Next up: Rockford (9-6-0 overall, 1-5-0 league) travels to Kentwood Ice Arena on Friday, January 26 to play OK Tier 2 foe Lowell/Caledonia in an 8pm contest.

