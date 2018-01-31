RHS Rams Gymnasts continue to win

Rockford was in action against Lowell Monday night and against Forest Hills Wednesday night winning both meets. The Rams continue to meet personal best scores, add in new skills, and work together as a team. Throughout the week we saw personal best scores for Chantel Lokers on bars and Avery Nixon on floor while Morgan Case competed a new skill for the first time on bars. Nicole Curtis also competed floor for the first time in her high school career. The girls are looking forward to continued improvement before heading back into competition Wednesday night at RHS.