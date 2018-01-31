Rockford High School Winterguard Teams host special sports clinic

The Rockford Freshman Center gym was filled with twirling flags and laughter as the 2018 Rockford High School Winterguard teams hosted a special sports clinic for the Rockford Special Education Program. A total of 11 kids participated in the hour long clinic where they learned twirling a flag is not as easy as it looks when they watch the team perform at football games and parades.

Led by Winterguard team captains, seniors Chloe Crysler and Anna Luxhoj divided participants into small groups with lots of one-on-one instruction from the nine Winterguard members. At the end of the clinic, the group performed a simple routine for the spectators in the audience.

Tina Hankins, sports clinic coordinator for the Special Education class, helped to facilitate the program.

“Tina has worked really hard to provide these special clinics,” explained parent Sue Passeralli, whose daughter Cori took part in the event. “The kids had a great time – they loved it!”

Winterguard provides the members of the RHS Marching Band’s color guard team an opportunity to perform during the winter months to continue to perfect their skills utilizing flags, rifles and sabers. The RHS Varsity team debuted in 2015 and this year a junior varsity team was added to allow additional students to participate. Even though the performance is inside and performed to recorded music, the main purpose of the guard remains the same: to interpret the music via the synchronization of spinning flags, saber and rifles combined with dance.

Next up on the Winterguard schedule is their 2018 competition kick-off show for friends, family and the community on Thursday, January 25, 2018 in the freshman center gym. The JV team will open the night’s performance at 8:15 pm with their program “When the night calls.” The Varsity team will close the show with their show “Rise”. Admission is free for both performances.