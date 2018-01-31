Rockford Wrestlers have up and down week

The Rockford Varsity team enjoyed another big conference win last week, but then came up short in its tournament on Saturday. On Wednesday in their own gym, the Rams handed the Fighting Scots of Caledonia a 52-15 loss in the O-K Red Conference. The grapplers led from the beginning of the dual, and they never looked back. Rockford recorded pins by Brendan Wymer, Ashton Halland, Jack Tadych, Noah Anderson, and Jack Richardson. This win helped greatly in the team’s quest for an elusive conference title. Coach Richardson was pleased with his young team. “We had some great practices this week and our guys really stepped up during that dual. We were more physical, and we really attacked in every facet of our matches.”

Saturday, the results were less impressive for the team. It competed in the Stevensville Lakeshore Invitational, a six team dual tournament. The Rams ended the day with a disappointing 1-3 record for the day. Entering the day without its full lineup because the flu, the team opened against state-ranked Niles. Rockford lost that dual 19-45. Richardson did point out two pleasing performances however. “Ashton Halland and Taylor Green both looked great, each posting big pins for us.” The second dual of the day was against Tri-County. The Rams beat the Vikings 59-16 for their lone victory on the day. Rockford was quite aggressive and tallied eight pins with one technical fall.

The third dual was against the host Lancers, a rematch from the previous week. State-ranked Lakeshore came away with a 44-23 win over Rockford. “Ultimately, we gained ground in this dual,” Richardson shared. “This was a step in the right direction, especially considering that we were short-handed today.” The final match-up of the day had the Rams facing their neighbors, Cedar Springs. The Red Hawks walked away from the contest with a 37-24 win. “Our inexperience and immaturity came through in this match. Cedar was hungrier than we were,” admitted Coach Brian Richardson.

Overall, several Rockford wrestlers did very well on Saturday. Four Rams finished with 3-1 records, including Tyler Waterstrat, Noah Anderson, Evan Kaser, and Ashton Halland. The lone undefeated grappler was Jack Richardson.

Coach Richardson knows what has to happen for his team to reach the next level. “We need to mature as a team. We’ve done what’s expected of us. It’s time for us to take a giant step forward. We have the talent, but sometimes we lack the confidence to back up that talent. We have tremendous potential if we believe in ourselves to beat quality competition. We need to turn that corner.”

This week will have the Rams traveling to Grand Haven Wednesday for yet another important conference dual. On Saturday, the Rockford B team will host a ten team dual tournament to gain valuable experience. Looking ahead, Rockford will host its final regular season meet against Grandville on Wednesday, January 31st. This will also be Senior night. “This will be a huge dual for us against last year’s conference champions. We want to pack the gym!” stated Richardson. The Rams will also host team districts, which are on Wednesday, February 7th against Forest Hills Central.