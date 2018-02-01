Another dual win for Rockford Wrestlers sets stage for championship week

By JIM JAKIEMIEC

The Rockford Varsity wrestling team earned another big win in the O-K Red last week in a critical dual at Grand Haven. The Rams won 46-23 over the Buccaneers in a convincing win. The heart of Rockford’s lineup did its job once again, setting up a 37-6 lead after 8 matches. There were several exciting bouts, highlighted by a thrilling victory by Tyler Waterstrat at 171 pounds. He was tied 3-3 with only :15 seconds left in the match when he scored a terrific takedown to secure the win. His coach, Brian Richardson, was pleased with the performance. “He just finds a way to win! He is so exciting to watch. What a great young man!” Junior Taylor Green (189), a first year starter, dominated his opponent with a second period pin. Richardson added, “Taylor wrestled quite well. He did everything with speed and power, just as we practice!”

The coach was also pleased with the way his team dealt with some wrestlers being sick last week. “Trenton Wachter was coming off of an illness and fought valiantly to win 3-2. He is such a warrior! We also had two underclassmen step into the varsity lineup to face two of Grand Haven’s best kids. Mason Jakiemiec (135) and Tanner Hohnholt (Hwt) were both eager to get the opportunity to help us out.”

Rockford’s “B” team hosted a 10 team tournament on Saturday and kept up the program’s winning ways, taking the championship trophy in convincing fashion. The team went 5-0 on the day. In pool matches, the Rams defeated Allendale, Byron Center, Grand Rapids Union, and Caledonia. In the championship match, they crushed rival Grandville 60-12. Coach Richardson is ecstatic about the future of his team. “These wrestlers are always looking for the pin. They had more 5 point moves today than the varsity team has in two weeks! They really attacked their opponents aggressively. This bodes quite well for the future. Their great team chemistry is an asset also.” Indeed, the team dominated with several individuals going undefeated on the day, including Andrew Bolen (125), Mason Jakiemiec (130), Reid Nicholson (152), Reid Roberts (160), and Jacob Slabaugh (189). Five athletes tallied 4-1 records on the day: Levi Utter (103), Josh Hill (135), James Kapp (140), Ian Berkenpas (160), and Blake Gordon (171).

This week proves to be critical in the Rams’ hopes for an elusive O-K Red championship. On Wednesday, they hosted rival Grandville. Opening the festivities for the evening will be the Rockford Wrestling Club competing with the Grandville kids club at 5 p.m. At six, the JV matches will begin. Immediately before the varsity dual at 7 p.m., the Rams will honor their seniors in their last regular season home dual. Both teams are 4-1 in the conference and still in the hunt for a title. This dual will likely eliminate the losers’ chances at a championship. On Friday, all six O-K Red teams will matchup at West Ottawa for the individual conference tournament. Wrestling begins at 4 p.m. The overall league title is determined by the dual record and the tournament finish.