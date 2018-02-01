Date Night Comedy Event comes to Bella Vista Church

The Husband/Wife stand-up comedy team of Barnes & Miner will appear for a special date night event at Bella Vista Church 5100 Belding Road in Rockford. Showtime is 6:30 pm and tickets are $25 per couple in advance or $35 at the door. Appetizers, desserts, and refreshments will be served.

Together, Amy Barnes and Jerry Miner are Barnes & Miner, the only full-time touring Husband and Wife comedy duo in America. Married for 15 years, they now share a stage all over the country performing their unique brand of tag team comedy. Throughout their careers they have made over 25 national television appearances including: Comedy Central, NBC, ESPN, A&E, HBO and Fox. They have written for many well-known comedians such as Jack Black, Jay Leno, Paul Reiser and Kevin Pollak.

Expect to be entertained as they take on everything from marriage advice to money.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com (enter ‘comedy date night’ in the search bar), or at bellavistachurch.org (What’s Happening Link), or by calling the church office 616 874-7727 or at the venue.

For more information Contact: Kristin Tworek; Email: bvcmarriageministry@bellavistachurch.org; Church Office: 616-874-7727 ask for Shannon.