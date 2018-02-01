Michigan State Police Rockford Post to host Citizens’ Academy

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Rockford Post is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Citizens’ Academy, which will start July 19, 2018 and end September 6, 2018. The eight week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the Rockford Post. This academy will be focused on the Michigan State Police patrol efforts in Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties; and open to the adult residents of Muskegon County.

The eight week academy will meet at the Spring Street Baptist Church, 912 Spring St., Muskegon, MI, 49442, on Thursday evenings from 6:00pm to 8:30pm. A graduation ceremony will be held on September 6, 2018, following the final night of instruction. Individuals who are interested in attending the 2018 Citizens’ Academy, Session III, should contact Trooper Martin Miller of the Rockford Post at (616) 312-5137 or via email at millerm36@michigan.gov to receive an application. Applications should be submitted as soon as possible, but no later than July 1, 2018; and the class will be filled on a first come – first served basis.