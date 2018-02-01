Rockford Boys Swim Team earns another victory at last home meet

After the close conference loss to Hudsonville, Rockford mens swimming looked to get back on track with one more home meet vs. another conference rival, Grand Haven. The results for the Rockford men are as follows.

200 yard Medley Relay: 1st Place, Team of Conner Dedert, Derek Zahnleuter, Colby Webster, and Josh Corder. 2nd Place, Team of James Bird, Paul Sikkema, Gavin Saur, and Spencer Nestle.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1st Place, Jack Sikkema. 2nd Place, Zach Burns. 6th Place, Logan Lovall with a personal best. 8th Place, Ben Schuchardt also with a personal best.

200 Yard Individual Medley: 2nd Place, Jacob Newberger. 3rd Place, Paul Sikkema. 6th Place, Sean Martella, 8th Place, Gavin Saur.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1st Place, Conner Dedert. 2nd Place, Kyle Arend. 4th Place, Joshua Corder. 5th Place, Spencer Nestle. Trey Willams placed 9th with his personal best. Zach Abberton placed 10th, also with a personal best time.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1st Place, Jacob Newberger with a D1 State Meet Qualifing time. 4th Place, Colby Webster. 6th Place, Dwight Hua. 8th Place, Gavin Saur. Kyle Dedert Placed 9th with a personal best. Liam Smith placed 10th, also with a personal best time.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1st Place, Jack Sikkema. 4th Place, Kyle Arend. 5th Place, Spencer Nestle. 8th Place, Garrett Andrews. Freshman Nate Hopkins placed 10th with a personal best. James Rolewicz placed 11th, also with a personal best.

500 Yard Freestyle: 2nd Place, Zach Burns. 3rd Place, Logan Lovall, who dropped over 4 seconds off his personal best of 5:11.52 7th Place, Matthew Weber. 8th Place, Elijah Chino, who dropped almost 3 seconds for his personal best.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st Place, team of Jack Sikkema, Kyle Arend, Spencer Nestle and Jacob Newberger. 4th Place, team of Paul Sikkema, James Bird, Gavin Saur, and Dwight Hua. 7th Place, team of Colby Webster, Kyle Dedert, Nate Hopkins, and James Rolewicz. 8th Place, team of Matthew Weber, Zach Abberton, Trey Willams, and Joe Richards.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1st Place, Conner Dedert. 4th Place, Ben Schuchardt with a personal best. 7th Place, James Bird. 8th Place, Drew Bargwell. Hudson Verwys placed 9th with a personal best and Dominic Galang placed 11th, also with a personal best time in the event.

100 Breast Stroke: 2nd Place, Paul Sikkema. 3rd Place, Derek Zahnleuter. 4th Place, Sean Martella. 8th Place, Matthew Weber.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd Place, Team of Jack Sikkema, Conner Dedert, Kyle Arend, and Jacob Newberger. 4th place, Team of Zach Burns, Logan Lovall, Colby Webster, and Dwight Hua.

1 Meter Diving: 1st Place, Jared Smigiel. 2nd Place, Austin Hintz. 4th Place, Josh Vickery.

Rockford won the meet, 167 – 148.