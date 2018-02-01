Rockford Varsity Hockey wins one and loses one

By TIM BAUMGARDNER

Last week, the Rockford Rams Varsity Hockey Club squared off against two OK Tier 2 rivals. The Rams fell to GR Christian 7-4 on Wednesday, January 24. Two nights later, Rockford beat Lowell/Caledonia by a score of 5-3.

Rockford hosted GR Christian at Griff’s Icehouse last Wednesday. The Rams scored first as Ethan McCormack (assisted by Kevin Healy and Heath Drye) punched in a loose puck late in the opening period. GRC came roaring back in the middle session, scoring 3 unanswered goals. The third period saw a combined 7 goals between the two teams; scoring for Rockford was Ryan Earl (assisted by McCormack and Drye), Kyle Switzer (assisted by Brendan Bach), and Drye (assisted by McCormack and Earl). In the end, GRC came out on top, 7-4. Rams netminder Justin Stack took the loss.

On Friday, January 26, Rockford traveled to Kentwood Ice Arena to battle Lowell/Caledonia. Rockford took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission on scores from Healy (unassisted) and Earl (assisted by Tommy Schwandt and Dan Sokol). In the second period, the Rams widened the lead by outscoring Lowell/Cal 3-1. Cashing in for Rockford was Healy (assisted by Earl and Sokol), Bach (assisted by Switzer and Cade Baumgardner), and Earl (assisted by McCormack). In the final period, Lowell/Cal would add a late goal. As the final horn sounded, the scoreboard read Rockford 5, Lowell/Caledonia 3. Goaltender Stack recorded the win for the Ice Rams.

Next up: Rockford (10-7-0 overall, 2-6-0 league) will battle OK Conference foe Forest Hills Central in a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday, February 2 and 3. On Friday, the Rams will host FHC at Cedar Rock Sports Plex (4758 Cornfield Drive in Cedar Springs—about 3/4 of a mile north of Northstar Cinemas off of Northland Drive). Rockford students get in free for this 7:30pm game. On Saturday, the Ice Rams travel to Patterson Ice Center for the second game of the match-up against FHC. Puck drop for this game is scheduled for 5:30pm.

