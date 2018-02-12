Cedar Springs Brewing Co. medals in 5th Annual Best of Craft Beer Awards

Cedar Springs Brewing Company is kicking off 2018 with another International beer style receiving recognition. Eire (“Air”), a traditional Irish dry stout created as a seasonal, was awarded a bronze medal in the ‘Irish-Style Dry Stout or Export Stout’ category. It has earned a year-round following and has become one of the more popular beers in the Bier Hall.

In the state of Michigan only 3 breweries came away with medals: Cedar Springs Brewing, North Pier Brewing and Roak Brewing.

During the weekend of January 26-28th, professional brewers and judges descended upon the picturesque beer/ski town of Bend, Oregon to judge over 2,000 entries into the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards competition. Breweries of all sizes, from nearly every state in the union, as well as Columbia, Canada, and Belgium, sent over 10,000 containers of their finest product for evaluation based on a combined 156 specific beer styles.

Judging took place in five sessions over a 3-day period by nearly 80 of the finest West Coast judges. They awarded 245 gold, silver, and bronze medals to 152 brewery locations in a total of 86 categories.

The Best of Craft Beer Awards just completed its 5th year of competition seeing a successive growth rate in participating breweries year over year. In that short amount of time, the competition has grown to be the third largest professional brewing competition in the country.

Please contact sales@csbrew.com for inquiries.

About Cedar Springs Brewing Company: Cedar Springs Brewing Company, located in the heart of downtown Cedar Springs, MI (and only 18 minutes away from Grand Rapids), focuses on crafting German-inspired beers and offers a full-service restaurant and Brauhaus. Founded in 2015, Cedar Springs Brewing Company strives to create an atmosphere of family-friendly, casual comfort, a place where friends can get together to enjoy a good meal, a good drink, and good company. Schmeckt gut!