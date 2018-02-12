East Rockford Middle School students of the month

Abby Sommer, 6th grade, is the daughter of Katie and Dave Sommer and is the older sister to brother Jack. The family has many pets that include a dog named Sadie, two cats and a bunny. Before joining the Structures magnet at ERMS, Abby attended Meadow Ridge Elementary School. Abby’s hobbies and activities include; playing soccer, cooking, jump roping and running. Her favorite classes at ERMS this year are math and science. According to Abby, the best things about East are the teachers and the lunches. Abby’s favorites include the colors blue and green, eating stuffed green peppers, reading the book Refugee, and watching the movie Wonder. Her favorite two songs are Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede and Feel It Still by Portugal the Man. Abby would like to attend Purdue or the University of Michigan to study engineering or architecture. Abby’s dream vacation is to travel to New Zealand to see the sights and to hopefully see a Kiwi Bird. The person she admires the most is her fourth-grade teacher who told her to shoot for the stars and to never give up. She is most proud of getting the honor of Student of the Month as she knows not a lot of students get the honor.

Garrett Hanley, 6th grade, is the son of Joe Hanley and Emily and Kevin Graves. Garrett has two younger siblings; Lucy and Charlie who both still attend Lakes. The family also has a dog named Eleanor. Garrett is in the Fine Arts magnet this year at ERMS and feels that the teachers and the cafeteria food are what make East a great place. Garrett keeps busy by playing football, baseball, badminton and he also enjoys archery. Garrett’s favorite class this year is Science and his other favorites include the color purple, eating enchiladas, listening to country music and cheering on the Spartans and the Fighting Irish. His career goals include becoming a paleontologist and his dream vacation would include a trip out to LA to meet the Los Angeles Rams. The person he admires the most is Matt Prater, who is a kicker for the Detroit Lions. His goal is to be able to kick as far as he can. He is proud of the person he is becoming and being a hard worker.

Emma Campbell, 7th grade, is the daughter of Tony and Molly Campbell and the big sister to Madi. Emma’s family also has a dog named Charley and two guinea pigs. Prior to attending ERMS, Emma was a student at Crestwood Elementary School. Emma is very active in sports and plays basketball and soccer. Emma enjoys the books in the Harry Potter’s series, eating French toast, the color teal and listening to pop music. Her favorite class this year is math because she feels it is her strongest subject. When asked what she enjoys most about East Rockford Middle, Emma responded that she enjoys being able to see all of her friends every day and that the teachers are super nice. Emma roots for the Spartans (her mom went there) and would like to attend either Stanford, Notre Dame, Yale or MSU. The person Emma admires the most is her dad. To quote Emma “when my dad was alive he was always there for me no matter what. He would always give me the best advice and make me feel better.” Emma went on to explain how humble and accomplished her dad was. He is a member of the Indiana track and field hall of fame, went to the Olympic trials, holds track records at the Naval Academy and was smart too. Emma is also proud of her dad for preaching and helping people all over the world. The people Emma admires the most are her mom and her sister. With the passing of her father, they have both been so strong and have been there for Emma. Emma is also very proud of Madi and how hard she works at basketball. Emma said her dad would also be very proud of Madi as well for how hard she is working

at basketball.

Jordan Eck, 7th grade, is the son of David and Martha Eck. He has an older brother Tyson in 9th grade and a mini golden doodle named, Peanut. Jordan attended MeadowRidge School where his favorite teacher was Mr. Kookier the PE teacher. In his free time Jorden plays little league and his team has won the District 9 title twice. His favorite class at ERMS is English and Mrs. Klaes is his favorite teacher. Jordan’s favorite color is blue and his favorite food is chicken fingers from Steak and Shake. He enjoys reading the book Big Nate and listening to pop music. Jordan cheers for Cornerstone and will most likely go to college there as his dad works there. He would like to have a career in the Major League. Jordan’s dream vacation would be to go anywhere warm where there are roller coasters. The people he admires the most are his parents for being loving and caring and taking care of him when he is sick. Jordan’s proudest moment was when he pitched a shutout in the District 9 finals which allowed his team to advance to the State Finals.

Emma Smith, 8th grade, is the daughter of Liz and Dan Smith. The family has one pet; a cat named Lexi. For her elementary years, Emma attended Lakes Elementary School. Emma is very active in both softball and volleyball and plays for the ERMS volleyball team and on club teams for both sports. When not playing sports she enjoys surfing and spending time at the family cabin with friends and family. Her two favorite classes this year at ERMS are Social Studies with Mr. LaCourt and Computer Science. Her favorite colors are grey and turquoise and her other favorites include the movie The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and the book Safe Haven . Emma is a Spartan fan but plans on attending Ferris State University for their Pharmacy program. Her dream vacation would be to go to the Bahamas with friends and family as she would enjoy the warm temperatures. When asked who she admires the most Emma replied her father. She admires his intelligence, kindness and work ethic. She hopes that she shares some of these same traits. Emma is most proud of getting good grades and for being a hard worker.

Evan Galsworthy, 8th grade, is the son of Peter and Jen Galsworthy and Jayme and John Huffman. Evan is the second oldest of seven siblings; Andrew, Cici, Audrey, Luke, Lane, Annabelle, and Beatrice. The family also has four dogs. Prior to attending ERMS, Evan attended Brown Elementary School in Bryon Center. His interests outside of school include fencing and reading. His favorite class this year is Science as he enjoys learning how “things work”. According to Evan one of the best things about East Middle is the choice of electives. His favorites include the color; blue, eating spaghetti, the books, and movies of Harry Potter, and listening to jazz music. His future plans include attending Harvard and becoming a nuclear engineer. His dream vacation would be to go to Canada or Montana. The person he admires the most is Stephen Hawkins. He admires that despite his disabilities he was able to become a great scientist. Evan is most proud of his grades in Science as he studies hard to get great grades on tests.