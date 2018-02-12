Jazz Saxophonist Diego Rivera in Concert at RHS

World renowned jazz saxophonist Diego Rivera will be in concert at the Rockford High School Fine Arts auditorium on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Joining him on stage will be the award winning Rockford High School Jazz Band. Tickets are $5.00 per person and available at the door.

Rivera has been called “A vital, new voice on the saxophone.” He has toured nationally with the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra for their Big Band ’99 U.S. tour. Since, his performances have taken him throughout North America, Russia and Japan. He has also released two albums Hercules and The Contender. An accomplished composer and arranger, Rivera has over 150 Jazz Octet & Big Band charts to his credit with his most notable composition for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s “Motor City Jazz” concert, a tribute to the music and musicians of Detroit. His arrangements have been performed by High School and College bands across the country.

He currently holds an appointment as Assistant Professor of Jazz Saxophone and is the Associate Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University. He shares his love of music with students from Elementary School to the University level giving clinics and teaching master classes. Prior to the concert, the RHS Jazz students will participate in a music clinic with Rivera.

This concert and the student clinic have been made possible by a student grant from the Rockford Education Foundation.