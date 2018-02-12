Rep. Afendoulis invites residents to upcoming office hours

State Rep. Chris Afendoulis announced his upcoming office hours for the months of February and March.

“It is important for me to meet with my constituents to hear the questions and concerns they may have regarding state government,” Afendoulis said. “I invite all residents to join me for office hours.”

Rep. Afendoulis will be available at the following times and locations:

• Friday, Feb. 16 — 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Red Hot Inn, 3175 Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids.

• Friday, Mar. 2 — 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Mr. Burger, 5181 Northland Dr. NE in Grand Rapids.

No appointments are necessary. In an effort to serve all who come to office hours, Rep. Afendoulis asks residents to be prepared to keep their meeting to ten minutes in length. If residents are unable to attend, or may have an issue that could take longer to discuss, they may contact Rep. Afendoulis’ office to schedule a separate meeting. Rep. Afendoulis may be reached at (517) 373-0218 or by email at chrisafendoulis@house.mi.gov.