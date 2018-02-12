Vacancies on Citizen Boards and Committees

The Kent County Board of Commissioners is seeking citizens who are interested in serving the community through appointment to the following Boards and Committees:

Kent District Library Board Region 4 – to fill a four-year term ending December 31, 2020. Applicants must live in Bowne, Lowell, Vergennes Township or the City of Lowell. The Kent District Library Board meets monthly on Thursday’s at 4:30 pm at the District Headquarters, 814 W. River Center, Comstock Park, as well as at other participating libraries.

Community Health Advisory Committee – to fill a two-year term ending December 31, 2019. Applicant must be a health care provider. The Community Health Advisory Committee meets five times per year at Noon on Thursday’s at the Kent County Health Department, 700 Fuller Avenue, Grand Rapids.

Kent County residents must complete an online application form via the County’s website at www.accesskent.com/boardappointments. Resumes and cover letters are encouraged and may be attached. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 16, 2018.

Please call the Board of Commissioners Office at 616.632.7580 if you have any questions.