Ice Rams have strong showing at MPHS Hockey Showcase

By TIM BAUMGARDNER

The Rockford Rams Varsity Hockey Club traveled to Chelsea’s Arctic Coliseum last weekend to participate in the 8th Annual Michigan Public High School Hockey Showcase. The event features many of the top varsity hockey programs from around the state. The Rams battled two of the state’s top teams and came away with two impressive wins.

On Friday, February 9, the Rams faced a skilled Livonia Churchill squad, ranked #5 in the state in Division 3. LC took an early lead, just 2 minutes into the game. But they would be denied the rest of the way as Rockford would net four unanswered goals. Heath Drye (unassisted) made it 1-1 with a goal late in the first period. After a scoreless second period, Kevin Healy (unassisted) gave the Rams the lead early in the third. Brendan Bach (assisted by Kyle Switzer) made it 3-1 with about 5 minutes to go in the game. Hunter Moran (assisted by Bach and Switzer) put the nail in the coffin with two minutes left on the clock. Goaltender Zac Sherman secured the win for the Rams with solid play between the pipes.

On Saturday, February 10, the Rams battled a talented Northville team, ranked #8 in the state in Division 1. The Rams struck first, midway through the first period, as Ethan McCormack (assisted by Healy and Ryan Earl) banged home a powerplay goal. The Rams lead was short-lived, as Northville scored the equalizer just ten seconds later. Northville would take a 2-1 lead on a goal late in the opening session. The second period saw both teams getting quality scoring chances, but it was a fluke goal that tied the game. As the Rams made a line change late in the middle session, blueliner Cade Baumgardner (unassisted) flipped an innocent dump into the offensive zone from center ice. A bad bounce tied up the Northville goalie and the puck trickled across the goal line to make it 2-2. The score gave the Rams hope heading into the second intermission. Rockford regained the lead 7 minutes into the final period as Dan Sokol (assisted by Switzer and Earl) took a nice neutral zone feed, skated into the offensive zone, and fired the puck into the far side of the net. This time the Rams lead would last, as Rockford fought off the Northville assault. Defenseman Alex Jones (unassisted) iced the game for the Rams with an empty net goal in the final seconds. Netminder Sherman recorded the win for Rockford.

Next up: Rockford (12-9-0 overall, 2-6-0 league) will look to build on their recent success with a trip to Kentwood Ice Arena for a tilly against East Kentwood on Friday, February 16 at 6pm. The Ice Rams will return to Cedar Rock Sports Plex for a matinee tilt against Milford on Saturday, February 17. Puck drop for this game is slated for 3pm. Rockford students are free. Senior Night is Wednesday, February 21, as the Rams will host OK Tier 2 foe Forest Hills Northern Eastern for an 8pm contest at Griff’s Ice House. Rockford students are free for this game as well.

For regular updates, be sure to follow the Rams on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.