Obituary: Henrietta Mead

Henrietta Mead age 85 of Cedar Springs passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 9, 2018.

She was born April 24, 1932 in Obion, Tennessee, to Odie and Clarine (Hudson) Dunn. Early in her marriage to James they lived in the Hart/Silver Lake area on a farm where they raised fruit, beef, and their four children.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James; children, Jerry Mead, Joanie Gashaw, and Jay Mead; 12 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, Jesse (Joyce) Dunn; sisters Brenda (George) Laukant and Lessie Monje. She was preceded in death by her son Jack, sisters, Kathryn Morris and Mary Priest.

Memorial Services will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, February 17 at Oakfield Baptist Church, 11128

14 Mile Rd. NE Rockford, Pastor Chris Minor, officiating. Because our faith and church are vital to us, we ask for memorial contributions to Oakfield Baptist Church in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.