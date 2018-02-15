Obituary: Lorijean T. Zarzecki

Lorijean T. Zarzecki of Rockford, Michigan, age 60, left for heaven on February 12, 2018.

She was born to Adam and Lorraine (Najar) Michael on May 11, 1957, in Grand Rapids, MI. Lori graduated from Central High School in Grand Rapids, MI. Following high school, Lori graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in public administration. She graduated Magna Cum Laude. She worked for the State of Michigan Court of Appeals for thirty years and received the A.C.E. Award for excellence on the job.

Lori loved to tend her flower garden, sit on her rocking chair on the front porch looking at sunsets, and talking with Mike and Matt. She loved her Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and Michigan Wolverines.

Lori is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years Michael Zarzecki; son Matthew, who is a student at Grand Valley State University; her sister, Patricia and her husband, Larry Kinney; Rosy the yellow lab; stepsons and daughter in laws, Ross, Jessica, Nicholas, Becky, Ryan, and Angela; many friends; adored nieces and nephews; and grandkids. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her sister,

Jo Marie McNulty.

Many thanks to Northwestern University Hospital in Chicago, IL, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, MI, and Faith Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the fine organizations in Lori’s name. A visitation and Praying of the Rosary was held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, Rockford, MI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4351 Parnell Avenue NE, Ada, MI. Father Mark Peacock presiding. Lori’s body will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery after the final blessing.