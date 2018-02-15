Obituary: Michael C. Louck

Michael C. Louck, of Rockford, Michigan, age 72, passed into eternal life on February 6, 2018, at 3:11 a.m., after a ten year courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie (Caswell); children, Tracy (Mark) Freeman, Darrin (April) Louck; grandchildren, Jeanie (Kyle), Mallory (Cade), Shelby (Rocket), Cass, Travis (Carly), and Grayson; two great grandchildren, Izabella and Finleigh; extended family of grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan), and Holly (Corey); his mother-in-law Tiny Caswell; brothers-in-law Jay (Jan) and Jeff (Brenda); sister Carol (Darle); and many nieces and nephews.

Mike spent years serving our country and earned the Bronze Star Medal for his bravery during the Vietnam War. After retiring from GM/Diesel Technology, Mike got a part-time job at the Trading Post and enjoyed conversations with the guys during the morning coffee clutch. Mike was originally from Morley, Michigan and found humor in the one liners about living on “The Pond.” He was a dedicated outdoorsman. Although he did not find enjoyment riding on the grates of the Mackinac Bridge, he adored deer hunting in Manistique, Michigan. He spent many hours fishing on Brower Lake and plenty of time on the Little South Branch of the Pere Marquette River in Baldwin.

A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may make a memorial contribution in Michaels name to the American Legion, Merritt Lamb Post 102, 330 Rockford Park Dr. NE, Rockford, Michigan 49341.

Neither time nor distance can erase what love has written on our hearts and minds, Memories are the treasure of the soul, As you Track your game, or Flip some burgers. Buy a round, Set a line and hug your bugs. Raise your feet as you cross the bridge. Cheer as you spot a herd of northern cows. Pull the barge across the Big Springs. Raise your hand and salute the heavens as you are reminded with your memories of Mike.