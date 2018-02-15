Outstanding students honored at Rockford Public School ceremony

February 15, 2018 The Rockford Squire Education 0

Siblings Brody and Emily Bodbyl of Meadow Ridge Elementary. Photo by Miles Postema

The Rockford Board of Education, parents, principals, teachers and friends all honored a group of most amazing students at a ceremony Monday, February 12 at the Rockford administration building.

Saige Baldwin of Lakes Elementary. Photo by Miles Postema

The event was the seventeenth annual Examples in Excellence, Rockford Students Making a Difference, a joint effort between the school district, Douglas Photography and the Rockford Squire Newspaper to recognize some of the district’s most amazing and inspiring students. One student from each grade are chosen for their strength of character, for the difference they make in the lives of others and because they are amazing.

The event features a display of large high quality portraits taken by Douglas Photography with a biography of each student that will remain on display throughout the school year. Also, a stand alone publication produced by the Squire is included in this week’s issue of all mailed copies and is available at the Squire or at the administration building.

One by one these very special young people are presented to the crowd and their principal describes the qualities that caused them to be chosen for this very special honor.

The staff at the Squire, as always, salutes each of these students as an inspiration and an honor. We are deeply grateful to belong to a community that helps support and produce such admirable youth.

Photo by Miles Postema
Photo by Miles Postema
Photo by Miles Postema
Brody Phillips of Roguewood Elementary. Photo by Miles Postema
Talia Osborn of the Rockford High School Freshman Center. Photo by Miles Postema