Rockford Wrestlers begin postseason with District Title

By JIM JAKIEMIEC

The Rockford Varsity wrestling team started its postseason run last week with a Team District title and a strong showing at Individual Districts. On Wednesday, the Rams beat the Rangers of Forest Hills Central 40-25. It was an exciting dual that featured six lead changes. Coach Brian Richardson was relieved at the end of the night. “What a roller coaster ride! That was a lot more drama than we had hoped for.” Indeed, it was a match that ensured the crowd was on the edge of its seat all night. The Rams had a strong start, earning a 16-0 lead after the first three matches with pins from Noah Anderson and Jack Richardson, while Cole Gleason won 11-3. The Rangers came storming back with five straight wins to earn a 22-16 edge. Ashton Halland righted the ship with an 8-5 victory, followed with a pin by Trenton Wachter. Rockford was back on top 25-22 at that point. The home team finished with three straight wins from Evan Kaser, Moses Bosscher, and Connor White to seal the deal, 40-25. One of the most thrilling performances of the night came from foreign exchange student Bennett Fischer at heavyweight. Richardson noted, “This is a first year wrestler who lost to the same opponent in late December by a first period pin. Tonight, he lost 4-3 in a gutsy, impressive show of heart and determination.” This match was crucial in the final score as the loss minimized Forest Hills Central’s points.

They will now compete in team regionals on Wednesday, February 14th at Grand Haven. The Rams will take on conference foe East Kentwood to start the night. “We must beat EK, first and foremost. We cannot look beyond that critical dual. They are a dangerous and inspired team right now. This dual will look quite different from when we beat them in mid-December,” Richardson stated. He added, “We do have consistency and depth in our lineup. Our job will be to maximize the points in our wins and to minimize their points in our losses.” The winner of that dual will match up against the winner of a match between Grand Haven and Hudsonville for the Regional title.

On Saturday, the Rams sent fourteen individuals to the MHSAA district tournament at Grand Haven High School. Seven wrestlers earned the right to move on to the regional tournament next Saturday at Grand Ledge. Noah Anderson (140) was the lone champion for the Rams. Jack Richardson finished second at 145. Three Rockford wrestlers placed third, Trenton Wachter (119), Connor White (135), and Cole Gleason (160). Finishing fourth and also punching their tickets to regionals were Evan Kaser (130) and Tyler Waterstrat (171). At the end of the day, Coach Richardson reflected, “This is always a love/hate kind of day for me. It’s great to see kids succeed and continue their journey, but it is also terribly heartbreaking to see kids end their seasons. It can be emotional and stressful, especially for the seniors.” He also pointed out that all seven regional qualifiers are underclassmen, which bodes quite well for the future.