Tamarack Run condo development approved by City Council

Rockford City Council approved unanimously the Planned Unit Development proposal for Tamarack Run condominium development on Monroe Street during the regular council meeting Monday, February 12.

The meeting began with the city manager’s report by Thad Beard, who praised officer Ian Graham and Joan Hertel for their hard work on Youth Nite, which had 220 kids sign up in advance and another 121 show up at the door for an evening of food and fun with local law enforcement held at MVP Sports.

Beard said engineers are continuing to look into a potential new well site. He also said the city is working with the DEQ will be here in town the next two weeks to drill sample wells, working with the fire department to assure they are using clean water to fight fires.

Beard described the future expansion of the downtown boardwalk alongside the Rogue River, which will expand with a stretch from Bridge Street to Ten Mile, including fishing platforms and benches.

“It’s kind of exciting to see what has already been done with grants from the DNR Trust Fund,” Beard stated. Other projects, such as the existing north of the dam boardwalk, Recognition plaza and other park projects within the city were in part funded by the DNR Trust Fund monies.

He noted that the search for a new well is because of capacity and has nothing to do with contamination other communities are facing.

Tammy Bergstrom was unanimously approved for a seat on the city’s Board of Review. Councilman Terry Konkle said he believes she will do a good job there. Richard Johnston and Marlene Gretzinger were likewise unanimously approved for seats on the Rockford Housing Commission with two year terms.

The consent agenda was approved, and Mayor Pro Tem Cheryl Scales said she was briefly excited to read the city was going to have a St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Rather, Byrne Electric employees will be a parade on St. Patrick’s Day for one block, from the entrance to their building to a tent on the property on St. Patrick’s Day.

The council voted to amend the city’s lighting contract to switch out 58 high pressure sodium lights to LED at a cost of $38,000 and 90 mercury vapor lights to LED for just under $7,000. The change will cost about $44,000 and pay for itself in less than four years.

“Although we didn’t budget for this, I feel it is money well spent,” Beard stated. Mayor Steve Jazwiec wanted to know what would happen to the lights that were being replaced that were still working. DPW Director Jamie Davies said the lights already belong to Consumers Energy and the city was just leasing them.

Beard then read the proposal to approve the Planned Unit Development for Tamarack Run condominiums and opened the topic for discussion. Cheryl Scales said she had attended a very lengthy presentation before the Planning Commission on the topic and the developer has gone “way above what our ordinances require” with the plans.

Councilman Jerry Coon said this development has had quite a few obstacles thrown in its way. “They have voluntarily come forward with improvements.” Terry Konkle also stated the Planning Commission presentation was excellent. “I’ve been to all these meetings over the years, they’ve done a good job.” The proposal passed unanimously.

Dr. Ron Reibschleger was given a go ahead to pursue a redevelopment Liquor License for 27 S. Squires Street. He said the property, former home of Reading Books, has fallen into disrepair and he plans to turn it into a “nice gem for the south end of our business district.”

He said he plans to create a family oriented food destination with possible retail later and employ 20 to 30 employees. He said he plans a farm to table market concept and even use builders from the area. “They are chomping to get going.”

He said he believed the building there, a prime spot adjacent to the White Pine Trail, was once a place to store material to be loaded on the train. He said the train cars are the “two greatest historic train artifacts” and he plans to preserve that flavor, with an overhead awning to resemble a train station. Restoration of the actual trains would be phase two.

The city has 16 Redevelopment Liquor Licenses available, Beard to Scales. They are given to a municipality when the Downtown Development Authority invests $200,000 in the downtown. Beard said he wouldn’t be surprised if another is awarded after 2017’s development is tallied. They are awarded by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Council approved Dr. Ron’s request, which does not mean he automatically is give the license.

“It’s like a 60 step process and this is maybe step 11,” he stated.

Council approved a replacement generator for City Hall. The existing one is so old parts are no longer available and Jamie Davies said he isn’t even sure if it will work if needed.

Also overdue is a rehabilitation of Well #3, which came in over budget but necessary. It involves pulling out the pump, shaft, cleaning and inspecting all parts of the well, a motor rebuild, cleaning screens and any other necessary work. It is recommended wells are rehabbed every three to six years and this well has never had it despite being in service nearly 20 years.

Finally, council approved purchase of a Ford Explorer rather than a lease as a fiscally responsible decision. A three year lease would cost $17,600 versus three years of paying the purchase price for $9,604. “There is the potential to keep it beyond its life. We could sell or reuse it.”

The city council approve the pursuit of purchasing several parcels of property necessary for the boardwalk extension on the Rogue River.

The meeting ended with council comments. The council meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 7 South Monroe Street.