Wolverine Worldwide to commit $40 million to community response

Wolverine Worldwide

Wolverine Worldwide announced that it expects to commit $40 million toward its continuing efforts to address local groundwater issues potentially connected to its legacy tannery operations.

The Company’s commitment underscores its ongoing dedication to proactive and voluntary actions and is part of a multi-year demonstration of its intent to restore the community’s faith in its water. The Company will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies on testing and evaluation, and intends to be a part of long-term solutions for the community.

“From day one, we said our goal was to restore the community’s confidence in its water and we continue to embrace our responsibility to see this issue through to the end,” said Chris Hufnagel, Wolverine’s Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy. “We remain committed to working with environmental regulators and health experts, while also meeting our responsibility as a public company to outline our related financial commitments and expectations.”

Wolverine expects to provide $30 to $35 million for ongoing testing and monitoring, bottled drinking water, and effective filtration systems for residents as an environmental remediation reserve in the fourth quarter of 2017. This demonstrates Wolverine’s ability to meet the financial commitments anticipated as a result of these legacy operations. The remaining estimated costs are associated with consulting and other expenses to be incurred in 2018.

The Company’s former tannery operations closed in 2009, and over the past year Wolverine has been working with local, state, and federal agencies to test area groundwater for the possible presence of PFOA and PFOS from the Company’s use of 3M’s Scotchgard. PFOA and PFOS are two of the family of compounds known as per- and polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS), and were used for many decades in commercial products like firefighting foams and metal plating, and in common consumer items like food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes, Teflon™, carpets, and Scotchgard™. Due to their widespread use by thousands of companies and millions of consumers over such a long period of time, PFOA and PFOS can be found virtually everywhere and in everyone to some degree.

The Company has paid for groundwater testing for more than 1,500 homeowners, installed over 30 monitoring wells in the community, supplied water to residents as they have waited for test results and has provided for the installation, testing, and maintenance of over 460 whole-house filters and point-of-use filters. These systems have proven to effectively remove PFOA, PFOS, and other PFAS, and ensure that these compounds are not returned to the environment.

“We intend to continue to work with experts and regulators as more testing is conducted and more data is gathered,” Hufnagel said. “We’re doing this because the people affected are our friends, families and neighbors and we’re committed to doing the right thing in our home town.”

The Company is dedicated to keeping the community updated on these issues through its blog at

WeAreWolverine.com.

Any residents with questions are encouraged to contact Wolverine directly at (616) 866-5627 or

HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.