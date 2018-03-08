And the winner is: Two Rockford Schools Identified as REF Week Winners

Visitors to many Rockford-area schools were recently greeted by colorful displays in celebration of the first-annual REF Week. The Rockford Education Foundation challenged the students and staff at all community schools to create a bulletin board or other display to recognize the impact of REF funding on students and learning. A panel of judges was then tasked with selecting a winning display, and that school was to receive a special grant from REF. Turns out, a decision wasn’t easy, so two participating schools were each awarded a $250 grant. Assumption School in Belmont had an Oscars theme, celebrating their “red carpet grants.” Lakes Elementary School featured a bumble-bee themed bulletin board thanking the REF for “BEE-lieving in Lakes Kids.” Congratulations to all of the participating schools and to the Rockford Education Foundation for its many years of supporting teachers and students in Rockford.