Letter to the Editor: Every child should participate in sports

Some people think that they can not participate in a sport or they just don’t want to do one. Well, studies have shown that a kid should participate in a sport and here is why. The kid can learn social skills, and the most important reason is it is also a fun way to get fit and healthy. One more thing, it can develop life skills. Your child can even learn how to listen to the teacher coach. So I believe that all kids should participate in a sport.

Social skill? You may think that you do not need socials skills. But you do. Social skills mean having the ability to interact with others such as a friend, classmate, or a teammate. These are important social skills. Well, guess what? You can learn these important skills from participating in sports. For an example, when you’re playing soccer, you have to interact with the other players and pas the ball. For another example, you can interact with your teammates and cheer on others.

It is also a fun way to get fit and healthy. How is it, some people ask. Well, first some kids don’t like to go to the gym or run a 5K. Well, in this case you don’t have to. All you have to do is practice and go to the field, it is that simple. Well, of course you have to pay But what I would think is that if your kid wanted to get fit and healthy, you would most likely pay.

Some people wonder what are life skills. Life skills are abilities for adaptive and positive behavior that enable humans to deal with the demands and challenges in life. And if you play a sport you can develop life skills and life skills can really affect you. For an example, if you listen to your coach, you are learning how to listen. Another example, if you talk on the field and ask for the ball it should be passed to you. But if you ask for the ball to be passed to you in a rude and mean voice, the ball will most likely not be passed to you.

I believe that all kids should participate in a sport. Your child can learn social skills, and the most important reason is it is also a fun way to get fit and healthy. One more thing, it can develop life skills. If your child participates in a sport, then he or she will develop skills and get fit and healthy.

With gratitude,

Addison Dzirbowicz