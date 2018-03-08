Obituary: Phyllis Isabel (Moreen) Kapp

Phyllis Isabel (Moreen) Kapp of Rockford, MI (formerly of Alma, MI) went to her heavenly home on February 21, 2018. She was born to Isabel A. and Harry G. Moreen on January 20, 1937 in Chicago, IL.

The youngest of three children, Phyllis grew up in a Swedish neighborhood. She was a 1958 graduate of Alma College, where she met her beloved husband, Ronald Kapp. She received her master’s degree in Zoology in 1960 from the University of Michigan.

Phyllis is survived by her sister, Gwendolyn Sullivan; her children, Lisa, Marda, Sara and Jon; and grandchildren, Sienna, Kiersten, Nicolas, Hannah, Kennedy, Maya, Lochlan and Sadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Kenneth Moreen. Phyllis loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was an active member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Alma College Alumni Association, Nature Conservancy, Batchawana Wilderness Inc., Swedish American Heritage Society, Frederik Meijer Gardens, MVP Athletic Club, and the Rockford Garden Club. She was always counting her blessings, which included her family and friends. An avid naturalist, she loved spending time in the woods. Beaver Island was one of her special places.

Her family would like thank friends, Faith Hospice, and Rest Haven Homes for their love, care and compassion during Phyllis’ illness.

There will be a time of visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 9th, 2018, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe St NE, Rockford, MI 49341. The funeral service for Phyllis will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th, 2018, at Christ our Savior Lutheran Church, 4610 Belding Rd NE, Rockford MI. There will also be a one-hour visitation prior to the service. The burial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on March 11th, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, next to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2945 E. Northfield Church Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make memorial contributions to Christ our Savior Lutheran Church or the Alma College Ronald O. Kapp Scholarship Fund, 614 W Superior St, Alma, MI 48801.