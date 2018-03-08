Photo Travels: Rhodes, a medieval city ruled by many nations – With a cat problem

March 8, 2018 The Rockford Squire Travel 0

Construction of Rhodes, Greece, began in 407 BC and was one of the most significant trading centers in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was originally ruled by Rome, then the Byzantine Empire, when it lost its original glory
Windmills are seen here with masts of ships behind in a marina outside the walled city of Rhodes

 

They do drive in Rhodes, but predictably, more scooters than cars. Rhodes became part of Greece in 1948. In 1988 it became a UNESCO World Heritage protected site.