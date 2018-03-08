Photo Travels: Rhodes, a medieval city ruled by many nations – With a cat problem March 8, 2018 The Rockford Squire Travel 0 Construction of Rhodes, Greece, began in 407 BC and was one of the most significant trading centers in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was originally ruled by Rome, then the Byzantine Empire, when it lost its original glory Windmills are seen here with masts of ships behind in a marina outside the walled city of Rhodes They do drive in Rhodes, but predictably, more scooters than cars. Rhodes became part of Greece in 1948. In 1988 it became a UNESCO World Heritage protected site. GreeceRhodesTravel seriesRelated Posts Then and now: Athens, Greece, birthplace of democracy Why so many stray cats in Mykonos, Greece Delos, Greece: Once the most well known cultural center of the known world The first day of our cruise: Go to sleep off Italy, wake up in Greece