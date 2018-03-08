Rockford Varsity Gymnastics Team wins Regionals for the fourth year in a row

The Varsity Gymnastics team is undefeated in our conference this year! They are Conference winners, and now they are Regional champs, beating out all other teams by five full points, scoring 145.600. Placing first in the Regional meet also qualifies the team to compete in the State meet.

Many goals were achieved at the meet held at Kenowa Hills. Freshman Caleigh Kusmierski qualified to compete at the state meet on beam and floor. Sophomores Ashley Faulkner and Morgan Case qualified in the all-around, allowing them to compete all four events: vault, bars, beam, and floor for state. Nicole Curtis qualified on beam. Juniors Reagan Ammon and Chantel Lokers also qualified to compete all four events at the state meet, while Taylor Cullen qualified to compete vault and beam. The awards ceremony was awash in orange and black as our team placed first, second, third in three of the four events.

The crowd went crazy when Cullen did her Tsuk vault for the first time ever in competition and landed it for a 9.3 score. Also, Elise Kinlaw scored her personal best on floor at the competition.

The Rams host the State Meet at home this year. The team competition is Friday afternoon March 9th while the individual competition for best in the state will be held all day on Saturday March 10th 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Come out and support your lady Rams!