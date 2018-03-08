Tim Erickson of RHS selected as Regional Athletic Director of the Year

Michigan’s professional organization of school athletic directors, the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), has selected Tim Erickson of Rockford High School as Regional Athletic Director of the Year. The award will be presented to Erickson in Traverse City on March 18,, 2018 at the MIAAA Conference in which over 500 athletic directors participate.

Erickson earned his teaching certification from Central Michigan University in 1982 and completed a master’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1989. At Whittemore-Prescott High School, Tim was a three sport athlete earing varsity letters in football, wrestling and baseball.

Erickson began his coaching career at Tawas High School where he was an assistant with the football program. In the spring of 1982, Tim served as the head varsity baseball coach at Hale High School. After graduating from Central Michigan University, Erickson was hired as a teacher and coach in the Rockford Public School system and has been with the district ever since. He has coached a total of 42 seasons of baseball, football, softball, and wrestling at both the high school and middle school level. Erickson was a member of the varsity football coaching staff in 2004 and 2005 when Rockford won the Division 1 State Championship. In 1989 he was selected as a coach for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. In 2017 Tim was presented with the MHSAA’s Al Bush Award.

Tim took on his first administrative responsibilities in 2000, when he took over as the Athletic Director at East Rockford Middle School. He held that position until 2002, when he moved to the Assistant Principal position at East Rockford. In 2004, Erickson became the Assistant Principal at Rockford High School, a position he held until 2007, when he stepped into his current role as Director of Athletics at Rockford High School. During his tenure as Director of Athletics, Rockford has won 35 state championships.

Erickson’s contributions to educational athletics span across the state. He is a registered official in several sports and was selected to officiate the MHSAA Individual Wrestling Finals in 2003. Tim is active on numerous MHSAA committees and is currently serving as the president of the OK Red Division. Under his direction, Rockford has hosted a total of 18 state championship competitions in Competitive Cheer, Gymnastics, Lacrosse, Track and Field, and Water Polo.

Tim’s service to his community is admirable. He has coached little league baseball and softball, is a member of the Christ our Savior Lutheran Church, and is an active participant in the Rockford Relay for Life.

Beyond Erickson’s involvement and service, and certainly more important in his eyes, is his approach to the students he serves. Dan Zang, Principal at Rockford High School, says, “Tim has believed in, supported, and has elevated the belief that all student athletes participating in our programs are truly students first. He is also a champion of promoting sportsmanship initiatives in the building and at our events…each season Tim gathers all of the varsity captains from all the team sports and takes them all through a leadership curriculum he personally developed.”

Tim’s colleagues rave about his demeanor and character. Doug VanderJagt, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Rockford Public Schools, says, “Tim has a remarkable leadership talent, with an eye for not only growing the capacity of the athletic department, but for inspiring others to do the same outside of our district. He has an outstanding personality, an open mind, and will be looked to by others for his innate ability to creatively solve problems.”

When asked what it means to be selected as Regional AD of the Year, Tim says, “It is an honor to serve such a great community. I have received a tremendous amount of support from the Rockford Public Schools Administrative team and am blessed to work with great coaches, athletes and community members.”

Tim’s biggest support is his family. He has been married to his wife Carole for over 30 years. Their three children are all graduates of Rockford High School and have gone on to earn degrees from University of Michigan and Calvin College.

The MIAAA is a 58-year-old organization with nearly 700 members serving as athletic administrators in numerous high school and junior high/middle schools in Michigan. As partners with the MHSAA, the MIAAA works to promote the educational value of interscholastic athletics and the role and profession of athletic administrators. The MIAAA is very proud to spotlight the work of Tim Erickson – a person whose work and values best mirrors those of the association.