Riptide Dives into the Championship Season

By Kennedy Cutler

Rockford Riptide has kicked off it’s Championship Season with two fantastic meets so far.

A total of 34 individual swimmers aged 9 to 18 from the Riptide USA Swim Team traveled to Mason, Michigan, for the Green District Championship Meet. Every swimmer had near to or best times, several qualifying for the Junior Olympic meet.

34 swimmers also attended the Junior Olympic Championship Meet, held in East Grand Rapids, Michigan. Of those 34, Danika Fessenden achieved her first pair of State cuts for the season in the 200 yard butterfly and the 400 yard IM.

Lincoln Shirley, Addison Forbes, Jaime Forbes, Rachel Gamm, and Taylor Scott, all achieved additional State cuts, after having gotten times in various events earlier during the season.

Addison Forbes brought home four first place swims, in the 50 yard butterfly, 50 yard backstroke, 50 yard breaststroke, and 100 yard breaststroke. Taylor Scott won both the 200 yard IM and 100 yard freestyle, as well as placing second in the 50 yard freestyle. Jaime Forbes claimed the winning place in the 500 yard freestyle.

Other notable swims from the weekend included: Alex Fisher’s third place finish in the 100 yard IM; Lincoln Shirley’s second place finish in the 50 yard butterfly; Alex Richardson finishing fourth in the 400 yard IM; Rachel Gamm finishing second in the 500, 200 and 100 yard freestyle events and third in the 50 yard freestyle; Ben Schuchardt placing second in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke.

Qualified swimmers will compete at the 12 & Under State Meet being held at Zeeland High School from March 16-18, the 13 & Over State Meet being held at Eastern Michigan University March from 22-25, and the Sectional Meet held in Akron, Ohio, from March 22-25.

Riptide’s USA team will begin its Spring Season on April 9th, and the Junior program will begin its Spring Session on April 16th. More information can be found at www.riptide.org.